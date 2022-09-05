A cab driver has been arrested here for allegedly making obscene gestures at a British woman passenger who was in the car, officials said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old woman is a resident of London. An advocate by profession, she came to India along with her friends around a week ago on the tourist visa.

She had planned to travel across India and went to Udaipur in Rajasthan.

On Friday, she had arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Jaipur. After coming out of the airport, she booked a cab through a mobile app. She was accompanied by her friend.

The police said that they had to go to their hotel through a south Delhi-based route.

"On the way she noticed that the cab driver was making obscene gestures. She objected to it and made a call to the PCR. A police team then reached the spot and the accused driver was taken into custody," a police officer said.

The police said that the accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

He came to Delhi around six months ago.