Delhi Budget to boost NDMC's green, infra initiatives: Kuljeet Chahal

Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi Government's historic Rs 1 lakh crore Budget, claiming that the civic agency would benefit from it in areas such as cleanliness, green space expansion, water supply, roads and power infrastructure.

Calling Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's maiden Budget as a major step towards the holistic development of the national capital, the NDMC Vice Chairman noted that provisions under the 'PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme', aimed at promoting solar energy and eliminating overhead cables, will significantly improve the quality of power supply.

Furthermore, initiatives to boost tourism and cultural heritage will enhance the global recognition of Delhi's historic sites.

A solution-oriented app like NDMC 311 will be developed to address issues related to the Delhi Government, said Chahal adding that Rs 15 crore has been allocated in the Budget for the development of a new mobile app by the Delhi Government, modelled on NDMC 311, to ensure efficient and timely grievance redressal across various departments.

Chahal further announced that NDMC 311 will soon integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI), enabling automated complaint analysis and real-time solutions. NDMC is also transitioning to a fully digital payment system to enhance transparency and efficiency in its operations.

He highlighted that NDMC 311, launched in 2016, serves as a digital gateway for residents in the civic agency's jurisdiction to report civic issues.

Recognised for its excellence, the app received the e-Governance Award 2021 from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, he said.

Currently, 59 NDMC departments are connected to the app, which has handled 37,058 (till today) complaints in 2024-25 and 38,286 in 2023-24, with an impressive 99 per cent resolution rate, he said.

Chahal said a majority of complaints are related to health and civil infrastructure, and most are resolved within 24 hours. The app also features an automatic escalation system, ensuring quick grievance resolution from junior to senior officers.

He said that the Delhi Budget is a significant step towards realising the vision of 'Viksit Delhi' in alignment with PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' initiative.

