On Monday the DIAL operator has said that Terminal 2 of the Delhi airport will resume flight operations from October first. So far, the airport has been operating flights from the T3 terminal only, starting on March 23, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

T2 to open after a long pause due to pandemic

"The resumption of operations at T2 will be with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 180 by end of October," DIAL said in its press release.

From October 1, IndiGo will operate all its flights with call signs between 6E2000 and 6E2999 from the T2 terminal. Furthermore, GoAir's flight operations will be conducted from the T2 from October 1, said the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

"About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - have been created to cater to passengers of respective flights," the DIAL asserted.

International passenger flights scheduled from March 23 and scheduled domestic passenger flights were suspended from March 25 due to the pandemic. With the exception of medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA.

From May 25, India resumed its scheduled domestic passenger flights with precautions in place. Airlines are allowed to operate not more than 60% of pre-COVID domestic flights currently.

Scheduled international passenger flights, however, continue to remain suspended in the country. However, special international passenger flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat mission with Air India since May.

(With inputs from PTI.)