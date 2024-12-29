After a slight improvement in air quality due to heavy rainfall over the past two to three days, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has once again deteriorated to the 'very poor' category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI in the national capital was recorded at 223 at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

A thin fog layer blanketed the city in the morning, with the minimum temperature dipping to 12 degrees Celcius.

CPCB data highlights varying AQI levels across Delhi's regions at 7 a.m.: Okhla Phase 2 recorded AQI at 245, Alipur (202), Rohini (271), ITO (243), Ashok Vihar (251), Shadipur (222), Mundka (270), Jahangirpuri (288), Narela (191), DTU (140), R.K. Puram (252), Anand Vihar (287), Pusa (238), and Punjabi Bagh (214).

The air quality had briefly improved to the 'moderate' category on Saturday, because of the rains that brought temporary relief. However, the current AQI levels continue to pose health risks, especially for vulnerable populations.

Delhi received 41.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, marking the highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Centre's air quality monitoring panel revoked Stage III measures of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Friday, citing favourable weather conditions, including continuous rainfall in Delhi-NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday recommended lifting the curbs after the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted further improvement owing to favourable meteorological conditions. The Stage III restrictions were imposed on December 16.

Despite the improvement brought by the rain, the return to 'very poor' AQI highlights the persistent air quality challenges during winter. CPCB's AQI scale categorises levels from 'good' (0-50) to 'severe plus' (above 450).

Authorities urge residents to limit outdoor activities and remain cautious as winter intensifies, emphasising the need for continuous air quality monitoring and preventive measures.

