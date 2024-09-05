In a surprising move, former Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah filed his nomination papers from the Budgam Assembly segment of central Kashmir on the last day of filing papers for the second phase of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah has filed his nomination papers on two Assembly segments namely Ganderbal and Budgam.

"JKNC VP Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) officially filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency in the upcoming J&K Assembly elections. He was accompanied by senior leaders Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Aga Mehmood, and Provincial Secretary Shaukat Mir.

He carried with him the prayers and good wishes of the party cadre and the people of J&K as he continued his mission to represent the larger fight for the constitutional rights of the people of J&K", the National Conference posted on its official social media post.

Although a clear picture would emerge on September 9, which is the last date for withdrawing nomination papers, it is believed that Omar Abdullah will contest on two Assembly segments.

Earlier in 2014, Omar contested elections on two seats

It is not the first time that Omar will contest elections on two seats. In the last Assembly elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, he contested the election from Sonwar in Srinagar and Beerwah in Budgam district.

Omar Abdullah lost the Assembly elections from Sonwar but won the Beerwah seat. In 2014, the National Conference had left Ganderbal, the family bastion of Abdullahs, for Ashfaq Jabbar, who is from Ganderbal, joined the party before the Assembly polls.

NC leader expresses his anger over Omar's decision

Omar Abdullah's decision to contest two seats in the upcoming assembly elections has stirred discontent among party members and supporters. Senior NC leader Aga Syed Mehmood, who was expected to contest from Budgam, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's choice and announced that he will no longer support the National Conference in Budgam.

Mehmood stated that he could not campaign for Omar, citing a lack of mandate from his people. He felt that his substantial vote bank had been ignored, and the decision has shocked his supporters. Mehmood believed that Omar's candidature could benefit a candidate from the Aga family running under another party's banner, particularly among the Shia community.

Aga Mehmood's influence spans the Budgam, Beerwah, and Sonawari areas, making it challenging for a new candidate to rally support without his backing. His withdrawal from supporting the NC signifies personal discontent and broader internal conflicts within the party, potentially fragmenting the party's support base in Budgam and benefiting rival candidates.

Mehmood has ruled out contesting as an independent candidate or filing nominations from another constituency, despite having significant support in areas like Beerwah.

PDP criticizes Omar for contesting two seats.

Former minister and People's Democratic Party senior leader Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura criticised National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah for contesting the Assembly election from two seats.

Lone pointed out that Abdullah's decision to contest from two seats suggests uncertainty about his chances of winning.

"If Omar Abdullah truly believed that the people are with him, he would not have felt the need to contest from two different constituencies. His decision shows a clear lack of confidence in his own claims of widespread support," Lone added.