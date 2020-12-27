Alia Bhatt has been extensively shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai, based on the book The Mafia Queens of Mumbai Hussain Zaidi. But the production has landed in legal trouble.

Case filed against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

As per the latest reports, a case has been filed against the makers, actor Alia Bhatt, Zaidi Hussain and reporter Jane Borges for 'indecent representation'. The case has been registered by Gangubai's son Babuji Rawji Shah who has objected certain pages from the book by Zaidi.

The Print reports that Babuji has alleged that certain portions of The Mafia Queens of Mumbai are defamatory and infringed upon his right to privacy, self-respect and liberty. He sought a permanent cessation of printing and circulation of the book, deleting chapters about Gangubai's life and stoppage production of the film.

A criminal complaint will be filed in the coming week

Reportedly, Narendra Dubey, Babuji's lawyer, said that in the coming week, they might also file a criminal complaint against the defendants for 'defamation, indecent representation of women circulation obscene and indecent material'.

Defendants to respond by January 7, 2021

On Tuesday, the first hearing was held at the Bombay civil court, and the defendants will have to respond to the allegations levelled against them by January 7.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was also under the radar

This is not the first time Bhansali's film landed in legal trouble. During the shoot of Padmaavat, the film sets were vandalised, and the protests were held objecting to portrayal of the Rajputs in the film. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the film was banned in four states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

About the film Gangubai Kathiawadi

During Christmas 2019, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi went on floors. The film was initially set to release on September 11, 2020. However, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shooting got delayed. The male lead of Gangubai Kathiawadi is yet to be announced.