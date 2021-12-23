Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday announced for observance of winter vacations starting from December 27 up to February 14, across all Government Degree Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is hereby ordered that all Government Degree Colleges of the Union Territory of J&K shall observe winter vacations from December 27, 2021. All Government Degree Colleges of Kashmir division and all Government Degree Colleges of Jammu division falling under winter zone shall observe winter vacations from Dec 27, 2021, to February 14, 2022", reads an order issued by Principal Secretary Higher Education, Rohit Kansal.

"All Government Degree Colleges of Jammu division falling under Summer Zone shall observe winter vacations from December 27, 2021, to January 05, 2022", the order further reads

Winter vacations in summer zone schools from December 24

Jammu and Kashmir Government earlier ordered winter vacations in Summer zone schools of Jammu division from December 24.

As per the Government order, all the Government Educational Institutions including recognized Private Schools up to the Higher Secondary level falling in the summer zones of the Jammu division shall observe winter vacation from December 24 to January 2, 2022.