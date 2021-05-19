Following the recommendation of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on inoculating people who have been infected by COVID, the Union Ministry of Health has advised deferring the jab by three months after recovering from the illness. It was reported on Tuesday that the government panel had recommended delaying COVID vaccine for six to nine months after infection. But the Centre has now reduced wait time while accepting recommendations of NEGVAC.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the decision has been taken considering "the evolving situation of the pandemic, emerging scientific evidence and experience from across the globe". Bhushan also clarified that there will be no need to get rapid antigen test (RAT) before administering the COVID vaccine.

The government also instructs those who were infected with COVID after the first dose to defer the second dose by three months after fully recovering from the illness. In addition, the health ministry also recommended people with any serious general illness, which requires hospitalisation or ICU care to wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the jab.

Govt approves NTAGI recommendations

Based on NTAGI's recommendation, the Union Ministry of Health also approved vaccination of all lactating mothers while there is no conclusion on whether to inoculate pregnant women. Finally, the health ministry clarified that individuals can donate blood after 14 days of getting the jab or testing negative for COVID via RT-PCR.

Previously, the government had approved NTAGI's recommendation to extend the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 4-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. While many people raised concerns regarding the decision and the efficacy of the booster shot, several experts assured that the second jab will still be effective within the first six months of getting the first shot.