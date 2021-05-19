The world's largest vaccination drive is currently underway in India. The shortage of vaccine doses has posed a real challenge but hasn't stopped the drive. A few changes have been effected to evenly inoculate the masses, some states even suspended the drive for 18-44 age group so the 45+ can be vaccinated first. In a bid to increase the efficacy of the vaccines, the government also recently increased the gap between the two doses of Covishield. Now, the government panel has recommended that those who recovered from COVID-19 should delay getting the jab for 6-9 months after infection.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had approached the government with a proposal to delay COVID vaccine for six to nine months after infection. Currently, people who recover from COVID can get the jab 14 days after testing negative.

"We have recommended a vaccine 'sparing strategy' which includes a longer waiting period for the first dose for those who have tested Covid-19 positive," a senior government official was quoted as saying.

Why delay getting jab?

Increasing the time period enhances the antibody response, according to officials. The recommendations made before the government are likely to be approved soon.

"The recommendations are based on scientific data. We are not following any other country blindly," the official added.

Besides, the committee also recommended to make pregnant and lactating some eligible for vaccination. As for those who receive plasma therapy, they should wait for at least a period of 12 weeks before taking the vaccine.