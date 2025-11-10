Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday, along with their boyfriends, celebrated the long weekend in Udaipur, where they attended their close friend Deeya Shroff's wedding festivities.

After actress Tara Sutaria made her relationship with Veer Pahariya public, Janhvi Kapoor, who is dating Veer's brother Shikhar Pahariya, and Ananya Panday, who is dating Walker Blanco, were also seen enjoying the celebrations.

Ananya Panday skips posing with BF Walker Blanco

The trio were seen having fun and clicking candid photos with their boyfriends, with Shanaya Kapoor turning photographer for them. Amid several pictures that have gone viral, a clip of Tara and Janhvi grooving to the iconic track Zingaat has taken over the internet. In the video, the two serve major devrani–jethani vibes as they dance their hearts out and enjoy like no one's watching. Their camaraderie was loved by many.

The video took fans by surprise, with netizens flooding the comments section with reactions.

One user wrote, "Devrani–Jethani ek saath!"

While another added, "They deserve each other's friendship."

Apart from Janhvi and Tara's dance, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, who were also present at Deeya Shroff's wedding, shared an Instagram carousel featuring photos and videos from the mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies.

Ananya posted a series of pictures from the wedding celebrations, which also featured Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Nysa Devgan (Kajol's daughter), Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and others. Alongside the photos, she wrote, "The love of my life married the love of her life @deeyashroff @mihirmadhvani obsessed w u 2."

Ananya was seen twinning with Shikhar in one photo, which also caught Janhvi's attention. She shared another picture with Shanaya Kapoor, captioning it, "Can't live with or without." She also posted a cheerful snap with Shanaya and Navya, writing, "Girly pops."

As for her ensembles, Ananya looked stunning in a blue traditional outfit with golden zari work. She paired it with matching jewellery and minimal makeup. She was also seen sporting several other gorgeous looks throughout the opulent wedding festivities.

Navya Naveli Nanda also shared some photos from the wedding with the caption, "A wholesome celebration ❤️✨ @deeyashroff & @mihirmadhvani !!!" The caption of Shanaya Kapoor's wedding photo dump read, "celebrating love ❤️ @deeyashroff @mihirmadhvani."

Orry also shared some fun reels with the wedding guests.