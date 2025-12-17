Deeply moving moment, says PM Modi as Vande Mataram echoes in Ethiopia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartwarming moment from a banquet dinner hosted by his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, in Addis Ababa, where a group of local singers welcomed him with a rendition of Vande Mataram.

The banquet dinner was hosted on Tuesday as the African nation accorded a warm and ceremonial welcome to the Prime Minister on his arrival in Ethiopia.

During the dinner, Ethiopian singers performed a rendition of Vande Mataram, which Prime Minister Modi visibly enjoyed, applauding the performers in appreciation.

The gesture assumed added significance as it coincided with the marking of 150 years since the composition of India's national song back home.

Sharing a video of the moment on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "At yesterday's banquet dinner hosted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, a wonderful rendition of Vande Mataram was sung by Ethiopian singers. It was a deeply moving moment, that too at a time when we are marking 150 years of Vande Mataram."

In the video, the Prime Minister can be seen raising his hands and clapping for the singers as they concluded their performance.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday to a rousing welcome, marking an important leg of his official visit.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and highlights the growing strategic and diplomatic significance of India-Ethiopia relations.

Both leaders were seen engaging in an informal interaction at the airport shortly after the Prime Minister's arrival.

"At Addis Ababa airport, took part in a traditional Coffee Ceremony with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. The ceremony beautifully highlights Ethiopia's rich heritage," PM Modi posted on X.

In a notable and personal gesture, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali himself drove Prime Minister Modi from the airport to the hotel. During the drive, he also took a special initiative to show the Indian Prime Minister the Science Museum and Friendship Park, sources said, adding that this was not part of the original itinerary.

Members of the Indian community in Ethiopia extended a warm and enthusiastic welcome to Prime Minister Modi as he arrived at the hotel in Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, many of whom had been waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of him. They waved Indian flags, chanted "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai", and presented flowers to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali later witnessed cultural performances and posed for photographs with those gathered at the venue.

Adding to the cultural warmth, a group of artists sang the Hindi song 'Dharti Sunehra Ambar Neela' from the Bollywood film 'Veer Zaara' as they welcomed the Prime Minister at the hotel.

