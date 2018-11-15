Many celebs from the industry, have time and again, resorted to beautiful locales outside the country to tie the knot. Let's take a look at some of the celebrity couples who didn't choose India for their wedding celebrations.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Even though rumours had been making rounds on social media, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding did take us off-guard. The couple completed their nuptials in Tuscany and wrote, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra: In one of the most shocking weddings, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in a beautiful secretly-kept wedding ceremony. The wedding was attended only by a handful of close family members. Taran Adarsh was the first one to break the news on social media.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough: Preity Zinta tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Los Angeles on February 28, 2015. Gene (who works as a Vice President for a hydroelectric power company) and Zinta threw a lavish reception for the industry people in Mumbai.

Preity confirmed the marriage in a sassy way by tweeting, "I was holding on the 'Miss Tag' rather seriously till now, until I met someone 'Goodenough' to give it up for. So now I join the Married Club folks. Thank you all for your good wishes and for all your love. Love you all. Ting! Let the Goodenough jokes begin."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: One of the biggest weddings of 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently tying the knot in a Sindhi ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. The couple chose the venue for its scenic beauty and breath-taking visuals.

Neha Bhasin and Sameer Uddin: Singer of some of the most melodious songs – 'Jag Ghoomeya' and 'Dil Diyan Gallan'; Neha Bhasin tied the knot with music composer, Sameer Uddin on October 23, 2016.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy. Neha took to social media to declare the news of her marriage. She wrote, "Dear Nbees I am so thrilled to tell you i married my best friend and the love of my life on 23rd oct in Tuscany."

Surveen Chawla and Akshay Thakker: Bollywood hottie Surveen Chawla surprised her fans by announcing her Italy wedding on Instagram with a beautiful photo. The diva later had a traditional ceremony in India.

"Yes, I am married. I have known Akshay for long. It was a personal choice to not talk about the marriage. We wanted to break the news just before our Indian wedding, which was scheduled to take place this month. However, we had to postpone it to 2018, following a loss in the family," she said.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene: Dixiy broke a million hearts with the news of her wedding to Dr. Nene in the States on October 17, 1999.