Deepika Padukone was recently announced to be on the TIME magazine's list of 100 most influential people. Apart from Virat Kohli, She is the only Indian actor on the list this year. The actor has all the natural features that make her look absolutely stunning and attractive but she needs to get a new stylist.

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone looked absolutely ravishing at the TIME 100 gala in Manhattan, New York but only because of her wonderful smile that makes heads turn. Although the heavily embroidered dress she wore designed by Anamika Khanna looked amazing on her, the hair, makeup, and her accessories just did not match up with the outfit. A beautiful face like that deserves a better styling than this.

It isn't the first time that Deepika's stylist has not been up to the mark about styling her. She has been spotted in many fashion disaster outfits and looks.

Back in 2016, Deepika Padukone attended her first official Hollywood red carpet event, the Europe Music Awards 2016 and the audience was eager to see what she would wear. Deepika chose an Indian designer to style her for the event and ended up on the worst dressed list. She wore an edgy swamp green dress by Monisha Jaising.

She wore long Valliyan earrings and a pair of Balmain heels. She side-parted her hair and tied up the hairdo with loud eye makeup. A British publication labeled her as a Bollywood Blunder.



Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for MTV

During promotions for her film Padmavati, she was attending the Social Media Summit and Awards 2017, organized by the Andhra Pradesh government. She was awarded the Most Popular Indian Actress on Social Media.

All eyes were on her at the event as she looked really disappointing. She wore a Sailesh Singhania green Banarasi saree with golden work on the borders and an extremely horrific puffed sleeve green blouse. She paired it with heavy neck piece from Tanishq and her hairstyle was a simple parted bun.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani is behind her look

Maybe, green is not your color Deepika or your stylist is just not so good. Check out some more pictures of Deepika Padukone's fashion blunders that seriously need to stop.

[PIC] Deepika Padukone in Monisha Jaising for the #JioMAMIwithStar2017 closing ceremony pic.twitter.com/eESy0iTYfL — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) October 18, 2017