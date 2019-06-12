Actress Deepika Padukone has made a sensational comment on Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen. She says she is really amazed by Shaheen's honesty over depression and insight in her book 'I've Never Been (Un)Happier'.

Three years after its publication, Rajeev Masand had an interview with Shaheen Bhatt. The film critic tweeted its YouTube link and wrote, "In her book Shaheen Bhatt reveals what it's like living with depression. I spoke to her about digging within oneself to share one's story, how it's strengthened her relationship with her sister Alia, and what dad Mahesh Bhatt said after reading the book."

Alia Bhatt retweeted Rajeev Masand's post and termed it as a must watch interview, "This is such a beautiful interview Rajeev. If I may say so.. your best! My sister is so so so intelligent and even though I know most of these things she's mentioned she still manages to shake and move me with her honesty! A must must watch!"

It is known that Deepika Padukone also suffered from depression at the peak of her career. After getting over it, she has been a great inspiration for the gen-next heroines. The actress responded to Alia Bhatt's post and tweeted, "A little late in the day but I couldn't agree more Aloo... her honesty & insight really amazes me...love you both!❤️Oh!& you too @RajeevMasand #ShaheenBhatt @aliaa08"

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Padmaavat in 2018, currently has two big-ticket projects in her kitty. She recently wrapped up one of these two films – titled Chhapaak on June 5. She is co-producing this film with Fox Star Studios and Meghna Gulzar, who is also the director of the movie, which is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020. Now, she is gearing up to start shooting for the film 83.

The movie 83 is a sports drama about India cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh is seen playing cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone appears as his wife in this movie, which is directed by Kabir Khan. This is their first film together to hit the screens after their marriage and DeepVeer are all thrilled to share screen space again.