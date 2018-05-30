DJ Caruso, the director of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, had earlier confirmed that Deepika Padukone will feature in the next Hollywood movie and now, he is teasing fans by tweeting about featuring a Bollywood song.

Caruso tweeted that he wants a Bollywood style dance song in the next instalment of the xXx and he even said about the popular Lungi Dance song from Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's 2013 movie Chennai Express.

In fact, when Hollywood actor Vin Diesel came to India to promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017, he had danced to the tunes of Lungi Dance with Deepika. Vin wore a lungi and danced.

And on May 30, the director took to Twitter to talk about adding a song may be a Bollywood song. He even asked for suggestions from fans for the song. "I want to end xxx4 with and Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance?? Something new?" he said.

When a fan asked the director if the song would be a part of the end credit or a promotional song, Caruso replied, "Yes".

Deepika made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin and played the role of Serena Unger. She was featured alongside Donnie Yen, Samuel L. Jackson, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, Kris Wu, and Ariadna Gutiérrez.

When asked about the movie and her role in the film, Deepika in 2017 had said, "The female character of this film is so strong. That's also a reflection of the modern society where women contribute so much more. A few years ago, in the same kind of film, perhaps my character would be the damsel in distress who needs to be rescued. But in this movie, the girl characters are so strong that basically Vin Diesel's character, Xander, has found his match in my character Serena Unger."

"This girl is equal to him in every respect. She challenges him, she excites him, she's smart, intelligent and funny. She can stand up for herself when she needs to and she's a key player in the group that she represents. These traits are exciting for me. Serena is a representation of what women are in the world today," she added.