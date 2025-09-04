Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is in Paris to attend the LVMH Prize 2025, where she has officially been announced as a jury member. On Wednesday, several videos of the actor with her entourage surfaced online, offering a glimpse of her wardrobe for the event.

For the event, Deepika wore an oversized, loose-fitting button-down shirt in an earthy tie-dye pattern with brown and black hues. It was casually styled over a metallic fringed skirt or dress, adding texture and movement to the look. She completed her ensemble with a sleek high bun, gold earrings, and a black handbag.

Deepika Padukone arrives for the 12th LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers finals in Paris pic.twitter.com/pPIqgP1faQ — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) September 3, 2025

Deepika was accompanied by a large team as she entered a Paris hotel, reportedly the venue for the event. However, her outfit drew mixed reactions on social media. Many fans criticised the styling, with some even urging her to fire her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, while others blamed Louis Vuitton, recalling her widely debated FIFA World Cup trophy presentation outfit in 2022.

One Reddit post sharing the video read: "Deepika Padukone and her entourage in Paris to attend the LV event."

Another user commented, "Why does LV always dress her in something brown and ugly?"

"SHE NEEDS TO FIRE SHALEENA, she even did SRK dirty at the Met," added another.

Several also compared her styling with other global stars, pointing out how luxury labels often create custom looks. One user wrote: "I've never liked Shaleena's work on Deepika. She styles DP like she dresses herself, which isn't how a good stylist works. Even if LV is providing the clothes, Shaleena should be able to pick something better. Gucci custom-made a saree for Alia, and LV designs great looks for Zendaya. Anaita Shroff Adajania was the only one who really clicked with DP."

Another remarked: "Oh! What the heck is this monstrosity."

One more added: "LV always gives their worst outfits to Deepika. That FIFA World Cup look was unforgettable—for the wrong reasons."

Deepika Padukone at LVMH prize 2025

Deepika has also made history by becoming the first Indian to serve as a jury member for the prestigious event.

Earlier, Louis Vuitton confirmed the news in an official statement, "DEEPIKA PADUKONE FOR LOUIS VUITTON: 2025 LVMH PRIZE JURY MEMBER. We're thrilled to announce that the iconic Deepika Padukone will serve as a jury member for this year's LVMH Prize final. Renowned for her captivating performances and influential global presence, Deepika continues to inspire audiences worldwide on the international stage."