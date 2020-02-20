Deepika Padukone is well known for her great fashion sense and looks. One cannot take eyes off her whenever walks on the red carpet. Thanks to her superb figure, she can carry off any outfit quite effortlessly whether it is a pair of shorts, a slim skirt or a traditional saree, DeePee can rock in every look.

Recently, she was spotted attending the Femina Beauty 2020 award show in Mumbai, where Deepika set fire on the red carpet with her stunning looks. Stealing the spotlight, the 34-year-old actress wore an off-shoulder, floor-sweeping gown with a plunging neckline from Yanina Couture.

Moreover, a picture of the Chhapaak actress with her husband Ranveer Singh has been doing the rounds on social media where the first look from their upcoming movie '83' can be seen. 'DeepVeer' as Kapil Dev and Romi are all smiles in this candid click.

While on one hand Ranveer is seen in a white shirt paired with a tie and the official Indian captain blazer, on the other hand, Deepika is seen clad in a black turtle neck tee paired with a beige coloured skirt.

Hence, one can say that she is a true diva and queen of fashion not only with her makeup look but also in her no-makeup look she can make all her fans go gaga behind her.

Here are some no makeup pictures of Deepika Padukone which redefine her natural beauty compared with her makeup looks.

First picture coming up is a selfie in nightwear with no makeup. In this snap, Deepika can be seen flaunting her natural beauty with no filter look. Whereas her other picture is another selfie in which she is wearing a blue coloured top with her hair open which makes her look ravishing.

In the middle of her gym session, Deepika, in this picture looks fierce with a neon pink top and black tights. Even in her sweaty look, she looks hot. In the next picture, DeePee looks super sexy in her tight-fitting dress as she flaunts her mid-riff.

Here comes Deepika's geek look where the 34-year-old was snapped at the airport. While the picture is an old one, the no make-up look surely does suit her. Alongside it, we can also see her sensuous avatar where Deepika was snapped at the red carpet of an awards night. Not to mention her hairdo completely compliments her red dress.

This is another old picture of DeePee where she can be seen in a traditional avatar, donning a white chikan work salwar kameez. She opted for a no-makeup look and her natural beauty is visible here. In the adjacent pic, we can see her in a peach coloured saree with makeup, as she looks breathtakingly amazing.

Last but certainly not the least, Deepika posted this pic after casting vote where she flaunted her no-makeup look and gave a message of the importance of voting. On the other hand in the next picture, she can be seen wearing velvet red coloured saree with a high-bun in a royal look.