Ranveer and Deepika one of the most lovable couple never fail to give us major couple goals. Be it personal or professional life, their social media PDA is on point. The news of Deepika and Ranveer doing a film after marriage made rounds and the fans were eagerly waiting to see them.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen in Kapil Dev's biopic 83, where Ranveer Singh dons the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev, the real-life couple becomes reel couple.

Deepika shared the picture of her look as Romi on Instagram and her uncanny resemblance to Romi Dev just can't be missed.

The cute picture portrait if Ranveer and Deepika as Romi and Kapil are too adorable. Twinning in black they look, mushy in love.

Not only that, but Deepika also sports a short hairdo and black outfit just like Romi Dev. The picture also shows Ranveer in a Team India blazer.

Deepika pens a heartfelt note for husband

Deepika captions the picture with a heartfelt post which reads, "To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour.

I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband's professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own."

83 narrates India's historic Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer essay the role of Kapil Dev and the movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi and R Badree, Ammy Virk, Saahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Addinath Kothare and Dhairya Karwa as the Men in Blue. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is slated to release on April 10.