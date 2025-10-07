Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have reunited on screen for a new ad film for Visit Abu Dhabi. The couple took to social media and shared the campaign video through a joint Instagram post, captioned, "Mera sukoon."

The advertisement features Deepika Padukone dressed in a graceful hijab, while Ranveer Singh sports his signature moustache and a rugged look. The two are seen exploring the scenic locales of Abu Dhabi together.

The ad opens with Ranveer admiring an ancient artefact at a museum, saying, "90 AD — can you imagine this level of detailing in 90 AD? Sometimes I wonder, what would my pose be if they made a statue of me!" To this, Deepika playfully responds, "You definitely deserve to be in a museum."

Ranveer then asks, "Do you ever wonder what we would be like if we grew up somewhere else?" Deepika replies, "Interesting. Some places ask us questions we don't ask ourselves."

Ranveer continues, "There are some places that just let us listen. Let me show you..." Deepika adds, "It's amazing how silence can feel like someone is speaking back."

The film ends on a poetic note, with Ranveer saying, "It's just Abu Dhabi. It's like a pause button..." and Deepika adding, "We travel to see the world, but sometimes we end up seeing ourselves."

The ad has received mixed responses from netizens, while many lauded Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry, others criticised Deepika for wearing a hijab.

Remember when they made a photoshopped hijab pics of her with muslim name during JNU controversy ????

Then Dua's name ...



She's never beating the Muslim allegations... And love that for her... ???? https://t.co/BoWJkjh4AV pic.twitter.com/hW8LkeU7WK — ? (@uffyehgehraiyaa) October 6, 2025

A user wrote, "This gorgeous hijab gave a glamorous look to Deepika."

Another mentioned, "Their respect for Arab cultures and her wearing the hijab increases my love for her.."

A user even remarked humorously, "Seeing Deepika Padukone in an abaya was not on my 2025 bingo card."

Work Front

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ranveer, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. She is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King.