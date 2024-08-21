Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is merely weeks away from embracing motherhood. The eight-month pregnant actor is counting the days to hold her little one. The actor is also making the most of it by spending time with her family and loved ones. On Sunday, Deepika was spotted taking a stroll on the streets of Mumbai.

On Monday evening, Deepika Padukone was recently spotted enjoying a cosy dinner with her in-laws in the city. In the videos that have gone viral, one can see Ranveer Singh's sister and father heading out to the restaurant with Deepika Padukone.

Apart from Deepika and her in-laws, ace badminton player Lakshya Sen who recently played at the Paris Olympics was also seen dining with Deepika.

A clip shows, Deepika and player Lakshya Sen engaging in candid conversation as she exited. The duo hugged each other. He also hugged Ranveer's family.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone's father and ace badminton legend Prakash Padukone is Lakshya Sen's coach.

Deepika looked stunning in all-black outfit

Deepika, who is in the final trimester of her pregnancy, exuded effortless elegance in an oversized black blazer paired with matching wide-legged trousers. She was seen flaunting her baby bump as she radiated charm.

Deepika looked radiant as she greeted her in-laws and badminton player Lakshya Sen. Netizens started guessing the gender of Deepika's first child. Elevated fans wished her a healthy and happy baby.

Deepika and Ranveer will be embracing parenthood in September

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February. In an Instagram post, the couple said the baby is due in September. "September 2024," read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing.