Sonam K Ahuja recently appreciated Deepika Padukone's body, and said that the latter should dress to show her body.

During a rapid fire round with Bollywood Hungama, Sonam was asked to comment on fashion sense of certain celebrities. When asked about Deepika, the Neerja actress made the statement.

"I think she has an amazing body. So she should like dress to show her body," Sonam said. It is interesting to see Sonam praising Deepika as the former had earlier made some rather unpleasant comments on the Padmaavat actress' fashion sense.

During an old episode of Koffee with Karan, Sonam had taken digs at Deepika saying that she should create her own style. Calling her a "good girl gone bad", Sonam had said, "Katrina is herself. She does not try to fit into a mould, which I respect a lot. She is not trying to be fashion icon of the century. Even if Katrina wears jeans and a t-shirt and has her hair in ponytail, I would rather have that than someone who is like, 'I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months".

She had even ridiculed the dusky beauty saying that she has an "over enthusiastic PR team".

However, past is past, and it looks like the two divas have completely buried the hatchet, and are now in good terms.

On the work front, Sonam will soon be seen in comedy drama The Zoya Factor, while Deepika will feature in Chhapaak.