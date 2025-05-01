Newly minted parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in the city on Wednesday evening for an intimate and special dinner with Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri.

Several photos and videos of Deepika and Ranveer from the dinner night went viral.

In the clip, the duo greets the paparazzi as they exit the restaurant. Ranveer, ever the energetic one, interacted warmly with the paps and was seen lovingly holding Deepika's hand.

Meanwhile, Deepika radiated a post-pregnancy glow as she smiled and greeted them, keeping her calm demeanor.

Another clip shows Ranveer escorting Deepika in the car first, ensuring she is seated well. Dua wasn't present with her parents.

The third clip shows Ranveer taking a selfie with fans, while Deepika was left unbothered as she held Ranveer's hands tightly.

Netizens were quick to notice that Deepika had already shed her postpartum weight and looked stunning as ever. Her sharp jawline had returned just months after giving birth to baby Dua.

On Wednesday night, Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, took to his social media and shared a selfie with the two and captioned it, "I got to meet the amazing and charismatic power couple that is @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh this evening in Bombay, and enjoy some unreal food at @papasbombay."

What did Deepika and Ranveer wear for the dinner?

Deepika opted for a long beige blazer paired with a crisp white shirt and blue jeans. She kept her wavy hair loose. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked dapper in a white T-shirt teamed with a black blazer and matching trousers. His signature man bun completed the look.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024. They introduced Dua to the paparazzi at a special meet-and-greet in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Aditya Dhar's next and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Deepika will reportedly be acting in Shah Rukh Khan's King. But there's no official confirmation yet.