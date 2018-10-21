After years of hide and seek from the media and their fans, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally announced her marriage date and shared their wedding invitation.

She posted the wedding invitation on Twitter revealing their marriage date which is on November 14 and 15 this year.

Deepika and Ranveer, who have been dating for the past five years, will reportedly have a destination wedding at Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy. The ceremony will be an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance. The destination is quite popular among Hollywood celebrities like George Clooney, Jessica Biel and Tom Cruise.

Before taking off to the destination, a traditional ritual called Nandi Puja will take place at Deepika's residence in Bengaluru.

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer made a statement when they stepped outside the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand and even shared a kiss in front of the paparazzi. The couple, somehow, gave a loud shout out that they ain't hiding their relationship anymore, be it from their fans or the media.