Deepika Padukone made the nation proud by being the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. Along with Deepika, Spanish football legend Iker Casillas also joined the actress to unveil the trophy.

Deepika, the brand ambassador of international fashion label, Louis Vuitton, looked chic and power packed in her LV look. However, slammed her designers for dressing her like a "bag".

What the fashion label said

Sharing a reel of Deepika's preparation behind-the-scenes, the fashion label wrote, "A day at the #FIFAWorldCup2022 Final with #DeepikaPadukone. The House Ambassador got ready with #LouisVuitton before revealing the ultimate prize in football. Discover the Maison's tradition of creating bespoke trophy trunks."

Deepika finds the dress "perfect"

In the video, Deepika expressed her gratitude and revealed that it was also her first time in Doha. She also called it a "proud" moment. "It's a very special look by my very dear friend Nicolas. And what I love about it is that it's so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time it's really comfortable," said the Pathaan actress about her outfit designed by Nicolas Ghesquière.

Deepika Padukone is all set to star in some of the biggest projects of 2023. While she will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham starrer – Pathaan; she will also be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Apart from this, the beautiful actress is also busy shooting for her next magnum opus with Prabhas.