Deepika Padukone got mobbed while exiting a restaurant recently. If there are several perks and benefits of being a celebrity, the tag also comes with its own set of disadvantages. It's not new for celebs to witness crazy fans following and often indulge in some misbehaviour too. Deepika Padukone also had to face the same. She was mobbed by a crowd after she left a restaurant, though the actress tried to maintain her calm demeanour throughout.

It so happened that the Padmaavat star was exiting a restaurant in Mumbai when she spotted a huge crowd waiting for her outside. The style icon was seen at her fashionable best as she was wearing a crop top, denims and a shirt.

Amid all others, one particular women selling tissues asked Padukone to buy them from her. When Deepika tried making her way forward and getting into the car, the woman started shouting. In a bid to make her buy those tissues, the woman also pulled Deepika's purse. The actress' team and body guards came to her rescue and managed to make her sit back in the car safely.

Deepika had to snatch the bag away from the woman. She was also heard saying, "Ek minute// el minute." However, amid all the chaos and panic, Deepika didn't lose her cool. The videos and photos of the actress being mobbed went viral soon. Social media also reacted strongly to the video. Many even pointed out how the actress wasn't wearing a mask.

"What sort of security is this, She only went from the door to the car n people were throwing them selves on her n pulling her bag very poor security," said a user. "Why people pulling her bag? This is scary," said another. "Who are these people pulling her bag? Must be scary to be in such situations" and "Ye tissue issues Bahut lamba jayega" were some more comments on the video.

Deepika's kitty is packed with many big awaited projects like 83, Shakun Batra's next and few others.