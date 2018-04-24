The Padmavat actor, Deepika Padukone has done many shoots for popular magazines. Her natural beauty usually does not need a lot make up. She has done it many times and has pulled it off to perfection.

Recently, Deepika was featured in TIME magazine's Top 100 Most Influential People list and she is now the cover girl of London's Ting's magazine.

The magazine's official page announced on Instagram. Here's what they said as they captioned her photo:

Deepika Padukone looks beautiful with minimal make up. Her hair and expressions make her look like an Indian Goddess.

In the second picture, Deepika looks ravishing in a sleek black off-shoulder black dress and messy hair.

Several fans of the actor have taken to social media to praise her.

The magazine has previously featured top Hollywood celebrities like Sofia Richie and Cameron Dallas.

Deepika is the only Indian actor to be featured in the Time's magazine list this year, which includes the likes of Nicole Kidman, Ryan Coogler, Gal Gadot, Sterling K Brown, Hugh Jackman and others. Deepika has worked in Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel, who penned an emotional tribute for her for the magazine.

Vin Diesel called her not just a star but an actor's actor and someone who represents the world in the tribute.