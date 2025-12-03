Deepika Padukone leans close to kiss Ranveer Singh, poses like Orry; fans say 'never seen her so happy'

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have taken time off from their busy schedules and are currently in Goa, enjoying their close cousin's wedding. Orry, who is the life of most Bollywood parties and events, was also seen at the celebration doing what he does best, making vlogs and interacting with guests and celebs.

Orry shared a reel on Instagram that gave a sneak peek into the wedding festivities, and what caught everyone's eyes was Deepika and Ranveer being their goofy, adorable selves.

They say when a husband and wife are together for a long time, they start imbibing each other's qualities and that's exactly what Deepika was seen doing. This time, the tables turned. Ranveer was sitting quietly while Deepika posed like Orry, recreating his signature style. Deepika placed her hands on Ranveer's chest, laughing, giggling, and smiling throughout.

The duo twinned in shades of red, pink, and maroon at the wedding, looking breathtakingly beautiful in their ethnic outfits.

Another clip, seemingly from the after-party, showed Ranveer and his family dancing to a track from his upcoming film Dhurandhar. Ranveer reacted to Orry's video in the comments, writing, "precious couple."

Netizens loved Deepika and Ranveer's cute banter, with many noticing how much happier Deepika looks now than she ever did in any past relationship.

Some even commented that "Ranveer healed something he didn't break."

A user wrote, "Hot man. This jodi is my all-time (heart emojis).."

One comment read, "That look Deepu is giving Orry."

Another shared, "She was giving that shot for Orry. They're so gorgeous, I can't."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted today at Ranveer's cousin's wedding in Goa pic.twitter.com/hVwlVTapao — ? (@deepveereg) December 2, 2025

Work front

Ranveer's next film, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, will be released on Friday. Dhurandhar also stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 5.

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. She will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's next, titled King, which also stars Suhana Khan.