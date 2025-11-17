It was a star-studded weekend as a host of celebrities gathered in Gujarat to attend music maestro AR Rahman's private concert. At the Jamnagar event, singers Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, and Pratibha Singh also captivated the audience with their powerful performances.

Celebrities in attendance included Manish Malhotra, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate their seventh anniversary

In photos and videos that have gone viral on social media, Ranveer and Deepika are seen standing next to each other, completely immersed in the live music. They were also seen swaying and grooving to AR Rahman's song Enna Sona.

Pratibha Singh shared a clip on Instagram of Deepika and Ranveer enjoying AR Rahman's "Enna Sona" from the film Ok Jaanu.

The best part of the evening was that it coincided with the couple's seventh wedding anniversary.

The couple also posed with fans. For the evening, Ranveer wore a white kurta paired with a Nehru jacket. Deepika, as seen in the circulating visuals, opted for a pink saree styled with a matching oversized coat. Her sleek, middle-parted bun adorned with a gajra and a tiny red bindi added a surreal touch to her look.

Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, Nita Ambani was also seen in selfies clicked by guests. Aamir Khan, too, posed for several fan selfies.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh last night in Junagadh, Gujarat hosted by the Ambani's pic.twitter.com/S1d0vGHYXq — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 15, 2025

Another set of pictures shows MS Dhoni and his wife posing with fans.

Singer Rakshita Suresh shared a few photos on Instagram featuring her with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Another picture showed her with Aamir Khan, who sported a black kurta for the event.

Take a look at the photos and videos below:

Deepika Padukone's fashionable moments from Louis Vuitton

Recently, Deepika Padukone featured on the cover of the lifestyle and entertainment magazine Bazaar. A series of photos from her stunning shoot has gone viral.

Among them, one picture, showing Deepika in a body-hugging black outfit, has especially caught attention.

Needless to say, Deepika looks stunning following her post-partum weight loss. She appears fit and radiant after giving birth to her daughter, Dua, and netizens have not stopped gushing over her new look.

Deepika also addressed the ongoing conversation surrounding her decision to insist on an eight-hour workday.

She reportedly prioritized motherhood and stepped away from major upcoming films such as Kalki 2 and Spirit. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she spoke about how motherhood has reshaped her priorities and deepened her appreciation for support systems.

She said, "Every cliché is true. When mothers say, 'You'll understand when you become one,' it's true. I have so much more respect for my mother now. You can plan how you think you'll navigate work and motherhood, but the reality is very different. I feel strongly about how new mothers need to be supported when they return to work. That's something I want to focus on..."

She continued, "We've normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. Only when you're healthy can you give your best. Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one. In my own office, we work eight hours a day, Monday to Friday. We have maternity and paternity policies. We should normalise bringing children to work."

Her comments come amid weeks of speculation suggesting that producers were unable to accommodate her eight-hour shift policy, which allegedly led to her exit from certain high-profile projects.

Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and is currently busy with King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Suhana Khan.