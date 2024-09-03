Maternity photoshoots have become a mandate for celebs. The soon-to-be parents are dressed in elegant maternity wear for the photos. Some opt for monochrome pictures, and some of the celebs have a theme for their photoshoots. Some are candid. But one thing that is common in all the photoshoots is actors flaunting their baby bump, some even opt for bold outfits.

On Monday, Deepika Padukone made the internet go gaga as she shared beautiful pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot. Deepika bared it all and flaunted her fully grown baby bump. Her maternity shoot comes months after Deepika was trolled massively for her baby bump. A section of netizens slammed her for faking her pregnancy, and some were of the view that she was not conceiving naturally but via surrogacy.

Let's take a look at celebrities' bold photoshoots.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor had also opted for a black-and-white pregnancy photoshoot. Kareena's maternity photo shoot was done by Rohan Shrestha.

Richa Chadha

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha's monochrome carousel of pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot with Ali left the internet gasping. In the pictures, Ali caressed Richa's baby bump.

The couple turned off the comment section of the pregnancy photoshoot pictures.

Anushka Sharma

Months before giving birth to Vamika, Anushka Sharma did a maternity photo shoot and the pictures were taken for a Vogue magazine cover shoot. However, during her second child Akaay, she decided to keep herself away from the limelight and in February, she announced that she welcomed a second child, a baby boy.

Masaba Gupta

Pregnant Masaba Gupta opted for a plunging neckline, see-through gown and a bralette for her bump-baring maternity photoshoot. Her cover shoot was for Harper's Bazaar. Post her maternity shoot, the actor was spotted in and around the city with her husband. The fashion mogul and actor is due soon.

Rihanna

Rihanna's bold maternity photoshoot oozed hotness. She bared her baby bump for a Vogue cover shoot.

Yuvika Chaudhary

The actor dropped a slew of pictures on her social media from her maternity photo shoot. She looked stunning in a white off-shoulder gown. She even opted for a bold see-through outfit.

In a YouTube video posted on her channel, actor and mom-to-be Yuvika Chaudhary revealed that she conceived through IVF (In vitro fertilisation) at the age of 41 and opened up about her journey.

Yuvika is married to actor and host Prince Narula.

Alia Bhatt didn't opt for any maternity photoshoots as she was busy with the promotions of her films.