Deepika Padukone blessed our feeds with hilarious video of taking on the 'looking like a wow' trend. Dressed to perfection, Deepika can be seen enacting the viral lines. Deepika has shared the hilarious take on the trend in her reels and has brought a smile to everyone's face. The diva has been receiving a lot of hate and negativity ever since her Koffee with Karan episode with husband Ranveer Singh.

Viral trend

In the episode, Deepika revealed how she was seeing other people at one point of time but would always go back to Ranveer. She added that it her mind she was committed to him. And now, with her latest trend reel, the diva is again being reminded of what all she said on the episode. Let's take a look.

Netizens react

"My body is with someone else but my soul is with ranveer," a user wrote. "Ranveer deserved better," another user opined. "Deepika Padukone cant remember the people she was hooking up with?? Ranveer's reaction & face when she says that," a social media user commented. "Imagine the reaction of feminists if Ranveer Singh had described Deepika Padukone as a back up," one more social media user opined.

"Just lookin like a.. She drunken," came a comment. "Last resort ... after screwing in kofew with Karan," one more user commented. "damage control after KWK," read one of the comments on the video. "The brand ambassador of red flag," another one of the comments read. Karan Johar, Guru Randhawa, Ranveer Singh and many other celebs reacted to the reel.