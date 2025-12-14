Deepika Padukone had been majorly absent from social media ever since the birth of her daughter. Ever since Deepika became a mom to baby Dua, she has chosen to spend quality time away from social media. However, as her daughter is now a year old, the leggy lass is back to ruling social media. After making power-packed appearances at the Swadesh event and Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' premiere, the diva is now on holiday mode.

The 'Chennai Express' actress is back to flaunting her beauty and fitness in her latest social media post. She took to social media to share a couple of pictures flaunting the LV sneakers. She captioned the post, saying, "brb, jumping into holiday mode." Netizens couldn't help but marvel at how she looked younger than ever before.

Social media reactions

"So happy that she is back," wrote a user.

"Looks younger than she has ever looked," another user wrote.

"Back to her being the fittest era," a social media user commented.

"Jumping into my heart," another social media user commented.

"It's not fair that there's only one Deepika," read a comment.

"Heartmelt," read another comment.

"Is it just me, or does she look 10 years younger," one more of the comments read.

Deepika's 8-hr shift demand

Deepika Padukone has been prioritizing motherhood and spending quality time with Dua over her professional life. The diva reportedly walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' and Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' part two over long working hours. The 39-year-old actress has demanded strict working hours of 8 hours.

"In the Indian film industry, there are a lot of male actors who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years, and it has never made headlines. I don't think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair. I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in," Deepika had told Brut in an interview.