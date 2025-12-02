Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour work shift has left the industry divided. There are some who have taken indirect jibes at the actress. But, there are also a few who have come forward to support Deepika's demands. The new mommy had opted out of two major projects, demanding a proper work-life balance. Padukone raised these demands after becoming a mother to Dua Padukone.

Deepika walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' opposite Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2989 AD part 2 due to conflicting work timings. Celebs like Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna have supported the 'Pathaan' actress' demands. And now, Madhuri Dixit has also reacted to the debate. However, the diva said that she is a workaholic and doesn't mind working extra hours.

Deepika's 8-hr shift demand

Madhuri, who will next be seen in the web series Mrs. Deshpande, said that the team used to work for over 12 hours. She added that she is a workaholic and used to work beyond 12-hour shifts too.

"The thing is that when we did 'Mrs Deshpande', we were working 12-hour shifts every day, like maybe more sometimes. So, I think to each his own. I'm a workaholic," she told ANI.

Madhuri doesn't mind long working hours

Madhuri said that if an actress is in a position where she can dictate the terms of her working hours, then more power to her. "So for me, maybe it's different, but if a woman has that power and can say, 'Okay, I want to work these many hours,' then that's her prerogative, and that's her life, and that's how she wants to do it. Then more power to her," Dixit said.

"In the Indian film industry, there are a lot of male actors who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years, and it has never made headlines. I don't think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair. I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in," Deepika had told Brut in an interview.