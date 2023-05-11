Deepika Padukone is an absolute boss lady on the latest cover of the Time magazine. In an oversized pantsuit and bare feet, Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone's magazine cover has taken the internet by storm. Social media has gone gaga over the cover and so have the celebs from the industry. She was among the 100 people honoured by the magazine on their 100 Most Influential list.

Deepika on political backlash

Deepika is being referred to as 'the most popular actress in the world's most populous country'. Padukone has opened up about mental health, political backlash, career and mental backlash in the magazine. "I don't know if I'm supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don't feel anything about it," she reportedly told the magazine on the constant political backlash she faces.

On her acting career

The Padmaavat actress also opened up about how acting was never in her career plan. "From my story so far, there's nothing that indicates that I would have anything to do with the movies. The weird thing is that the few times a year my family watched a movie, I felt a connection. Like that's where I'm going to be one day," she said.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.