Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently made us proud by presenting an award at the Oscars in 2023. The actress was the third Indian, after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra, to be invited to the prestigious award ceremony as a presenter. The 'Piku' actress was given the responsibility to introduce 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR' alone on the Academy stage.

It was undoubtedly a surreal moment for Deepika Padukone and now the actress has shared some behind-the-scene pictures before taking over the Oscars stage that has gone viral.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle on Monday evening to share some glimpses from the Oscars 2023 backstage and captioned it as, "And the rest is history...#oscars @theacademy (sic)". One of the photos showed Deepika, dressed in a beautiful black gown, closing her eyes before going on stage, while another picture showed her reading her notebook. A third photo shows her walking towards the stage.

Speaking about the song on stage, Deepika said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem."

Netizens calls Deepika Padukone "insecure"

The actress added, "In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger. It's got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar."

Though many people have appreciated the photos, a certain section of the netizens feel that she is insecure of not being a part of Met Gala 2023 that will have Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt on the red carpet, thus she posted the video ahead of the gala event.

One user said, "She is so insecure," while another asked, "Why u did't post this before? & why u are not joining MET GALA??" A third comment read, "Why are you posting so called Oscar pic and sharing met Gala look just before Alia's met Gala debut". One user wrote, "Queen of posting thing's after a decade".

However, this is not the first time. Earlier, Deepika Padukone was brutally trolled for reviving her archived wedding posts after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had tied the knot. Meanwhile, talking about the Met Gala, Deepika had walked the red carpet of the Met Gala in 2022.