Deepika Padukone is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy journey. The diva welcomed her baby girl with Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024. The couple took to social media to share the news of the arrival of their little daughter. As Deepika navigates through the journey of being a new parent, she has found some solace in a bit of humour.

The reel

Deepika Padukone re-shared a video of a mother enacting how much and how often a newborn eats. Not just that, the video also shows how the baby keeps their mouth open for food every time. The Bajirao Mastani actress shared the video which was titled – If adults ate like newborns. The video was originally created by content creator Ellen and has been making waves on social media owing to its relatability.

As per reports, Deepika wants to be a hands-on mom and doesn't want to rely on nannies too much. The actress had recently updated her bio to - feed, burp, sleep, repeat. The diva reportedly is spending most her time with the newborn and enjoying this new phase too. A few years back, in an interview, Padukone had expressed her desire to be a mother to three kids.

"If I was not an actor I don't know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing," she had said in an interview.

"My sister and I had two working parents who were still able to give every aspect of their lives, time, and dignity, whether it's work or being home with us. I hope that when Ranveer and I start a family, we're able to do it the way I experienced it as a child with my parents. Just rooted, wholesome and secure," she had said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.