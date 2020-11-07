Bollywood has seen a lot in the past couple of months and now. Before the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities and the paparazzi shared a cordial relationship. But these days, amidst concerns of not contracting the coronavirus, and getting some celebrity clicks, both parties are often seen losing their calm due to the chaos around. One such incident happened yesterday, with no one other than Piku star Deepika Padukone.

According to a report in freepressjournal.com, Deepika Padukone, who was spotted at the old Dharma office yesterday, lashed out at the paparazzi. The incident took place on Thursday evening when Deepika and Ananya Panday was clicked leaving the old Dharma Office in Khar. The report stated that even after getting enough pictures of both Deepika and Ananya, some photographers chased the car Padukone left in.

Deepika lashes out at paps

As per the report, the paparazzi chased Deepika's car thinking she is heading to her in-laws home in Bandra. The report stated that instead of going to husband Ranveer Singh's parents home, Padukone went to the Taj Lands End Hotel. She headed to the hotel for a meeting, said the report. Reportedly, when the driver of the Chhapaak actress noticed some paparazzi following the car, Padukone's bodyguard got out of the car. He then had a war of words with the paps. Later, the actor also reportedly got down from her car, trying to make them understand. Following that, the argument reached a point where she threatened to take legal action against the paps, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently got back from Goa. The actor was shooting for her upcoming film directed by Shakun Batra. She was clicked at the Mumbai airport with co-stars Ananya, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.