Ananya Panday who is just 3 film old in the industry has become one of the popular faces in the film industry, Ananya enjoys an amazing fan base in such a less time. With her recent release Khaali Peeli starring opposite Ishaan Khattar, the film failed to impress the audience but Ananya was praised for her performance like in her past films 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'SOTY 2', Ananya has definitely carved a niche for herself.

And today on her birthday, Ananya is flooded with innumerable birthday wishes from friends, family and her fans but most importantly this birthday shall be a remembrance as the actress was wished by her industry seniors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to wish the birthday girl on her big day. The Begum of Pataudi shared a stunning monochrome picture of the Student of The Year 2 actress wherein she was posing in a black spaghetti top. Kareena captioned the image as, "Happy Birthday beautiful girl."

On the other hand, Malaika Arora also shared a picture of Ananya wherein she was partying with her, Shanaya Kapoor and Amrita Arora. In the caption, she wrote "Happy bday my darling @ananyapanday" followed by hugging face emoticon.

While Deepika sent out an adorable birthday wish to Ananya Panday. She wrote, "My Baby girl...words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we've just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you've grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, superstardom and truckloads of biscoff my love! I love you....@ananyapanday."

Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Shakun Batra's next starring opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.