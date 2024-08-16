'Deepika Padukone to Drashti Dhami, Devoleena Bhattacharjee': Celebs flaunt baby bump as they are all set to welcome their first child

This year is filled with good news for the Bollywood stars. Some of them are getting married, some have welcomed their first child and a few of them will be embracing motherhood soon. Bollywood actor Sonnalli Seygall who is best known for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama is all set to welcome a child soon.

Apart from Sonnalli Seygall, Deepika Padukone, Masaba Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are also expecting their first child.

'From beer bottles to baby bottles..'. Pyaar Ka Punchnama Sonnalli Seygal flaunts baby bump as she announced pregnancy [Pics]

Sonnalli married her longtime boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani, and on Friday, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Sonnalli took to her social media and shared the happy piece of news with her fans. In the first picture, Sonnalli was seen flaunting her baby bump. She is also seen munching on chips and chocolates. Ashesh, on the other hand, is seen holding a beer bottle in one hand and a baby's milk sipper in another. The pictures also feature their pet pooch.

The caption read, "From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1... now eating for 2! Meanwhile, Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024. Baby coming."

As soon as Sonnalli dropped a carousel post on social media, fans and celebs wished her and blessed the unborn baby.

Sonnalli and Ashesh celebrated one month's anniversary

Last month, the couple celebrated one year of marital bliss. On the special occasion, the actor shared a slew of unseen pictures from their wedding on social media. In the first picture, Ashesh kissed Sonnalli's forehead. The second picture shows them taking pheras. In the third snapshot, the couple are seen posing with their furry friend in a garden.

Sonnalli Seygall adorned a pretty pink saree which had silver detailing. Ashesh opted for an ivory sherwani.

Captaining the pictures Sonnalli wrote, "Blessed, abundant, grateful. Happy 1 to us."

Work Front

Sonnalli Seygall has been part of films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Jai Mummy Di. She has also made notable appearances in web series such as Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and Anamika.

She has also been part of various music videos such as Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, Dholna, Churi and Ishq Da Rog among others.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Popular TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram and delighted her fans with a happy piece of news. She posted a series of pictures from a traditional "Panchamrit" ritual and announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh.

In the pictures, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen wearing a green sari and her husband Shanwaz is seen sitting beside her. He cradles their pet dog in his lap.

"Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life", wrote Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Devoleena made her acting debut in 2011 with the show Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto. Her claim to the fame TV show was the TV series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, wherein she essayed the role of Gopi Bahu. he has also appeared in television shows Laal Ishq, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, and Dil Diyaan Gallaan. She currently portrays Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in the show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, which airs on Sun Neo. She married Shanwaz Shaikh in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are also expecting their first child in September 2024, the couple took to their social media and shared the happy news with their fans in February this year,

Last week, Masba Gupta wowed everyone with her pregnancy photoshoot. The ace designer was a cover girl for an international magazine. She will be welcoming her first child in coming months.

Tv actor Drashti Dhami announced her pregnancy with husband Neeraj Khemka by sharing an adorable video on her Instagram account.