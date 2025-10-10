Over the past decade, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has often made headlines—not just for her professional achievements but also for her exit from major film projects after reportedly demanding an eight-hour work shift and prioritizing her motherhood duties. Deepika recently addressed the controversies surrounding her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Reportedly, she chose to step away from the projects, as the makers didn't accommodate her request.

During a recent interaction with CNBC TV18, Deepika pointed out that male actors have been working only eight hours a day for years, yet no one has ever questioned them.

Questioning the double standards of the film industry, she said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines."

She continued, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

"While the Indian film industry is termed as an industry, we never really worked like an industry. We are a very disorganised industry. I think it's time we bring in some system," Deepika added.

Deepika also spoke about pay parity. She said, "I have done this on many levels; this is not new to me. I think even as pay is concerned, you know I have had to deal with whatever comes. I don't even know what to call it but I am someone who always fought my battles silently, and for some strange reasons, sometimes they become public, which is not the way I know and not the way I've been brought up but yes to fight my battles and to do it silently and in a dignified way is the way I know."

Deepika Padukone also spoke about digital detox and emphasizedhealth and fitness. "Sleep is extremely important. I keep saying this in every interview, and I'm sure, to the listener, it sounds so boring, but it is the truth. It's about going back to the basics: quality sleep, hydration, nutrition, exercise."

She further explained, "These things are important. They don't sound as fancy as cryotherapy or ice baths or red light therapy, but it's all about going back to the basics. And when we say food and nutrition, we're not talking about fancy meals; it's just basic Indian food. It doesn't have to be expensive."

Redditors shared clips from her interview, claiming that Deepika was playing the victim card, and were of the view that the issue wasn't the eight-hour work shift but her other demands. Many netizens also pointed out that Deepika took a sly dig at actors like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar don't work on Sundays.

Take a look at the comments:

A user wrote, "Akshay doesn't work on Sundays. Ajay avoids working on Sundays as well. Akshay works very early shifts and is usually done by 5p.m. He hates late-night shoots and avoids them. Directors work around it by shooting day for night. Salman shows up when he feels like it, again producers accommodate him."

Another wrote, "First she sells an ad romanticising women's oppression using burkha. Now she sells another ad as if she is standing up for women's rights. These "actors" will say anything for a few bucks. Utter hypocrisy.."

The next one wrote, "8 hours ki wajah se usko nikala hee nahi aur woh 8 hours pe gyaan de rahi hai ..Usko nikala hai extra fees aur 25 crew member ke 5 star hotel stay ke liye.."

The fourth one mentioned, "Lol now she's playing the women card saying "8 hrs a day is no big deal. But the real issue she demanded 30% profit share + her 25–30 crew want 5 star luxury stay, and even their extra shopping bills should be paid by the producer!"

#DeepikaPadukone finally breaks silence on the #Spirit and #Kalki2 row:



“If male actors can work 8 hours a day and take weekends off without headlines, why the fuss over my schedule?” ??



Waiting for #SandeepReddyVanga and #Prabhas STATEMENT NOW!!pic.twitter.com/Fwc1EhiVpr — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) October 9, 2025

The fifth one mentioned, "Asking 8 hours work is not bad but charging 30Cr for 8 hours is the question. Is it greedy or something else.."

A few days back, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD sequel announced that Deepika will no longer be a part of the project.

The statement read, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

Work front

Deepika has Atlee's AA22xA6 alongside Allu Arjun in the lead. She will also be seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan.