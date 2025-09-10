Time flies, and how! Deepika Padukone welcomed her daughter last year on September 8, 2024, and this week, little Dua turned one. Being the doting mother that she is, the actor celebrated her daughter's first birthday by baking a cake herself.

Deepika took to social media to share a glimpse of the beautiful chocolate cake she baked for Dua. Topped with a golden candle and surrounded by fresh flowers, the cake looked simple yet elegant.

Along with the post, Deepika captioned it: "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's 1st birthday!" The heartwarming post quickly went viral, with celebrities and fans showering the couple with congratulatory messages and blessings for their little girl.

Doting daddy Ranveer Singh dropped a sweet comment and calling Deepika the "best mumma."

Many netizens were reminded of Alia Bhatt, who had shared glimpses of the cake and puja she held at home for her daughter Raha's first birthday. Alia had posted an adorable photo of a cake with her daughter's tiny hands smeared in cream as Raha enjoyed her special day.

Another post from Alia showed Raha holding marigolds, while a third slide featured a tiny music box playing La Vie En Rose.

Alia's heartfelt caption read, "Our joy, our life... our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy, kicking away. There's nothing to say, only that we're blessed to have you in our lives. You make every day feel like a full, creamy, yummy, delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday, baby tiger... we love you more than love itself."

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer embraced parenthood on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Last Diwali, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."

Work front

Deepika was announced as the female lead for a sci-fi film from filmmaker Atlee and co-starring Allu Arjun. Produced by Sun Pictures, it is tentatively titled AA22 x A6. Reports also claim that she will be seen along with Shah Rukh Khan in the film King.