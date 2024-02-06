Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in B-town. From mushy PDAs on social media to kissing each other during interviews and holding hands in public. DeepVeer never fails to serve couple goals.

Ranveer has often professed his love for his lady love Deepika and calls her 'laxmi'. They have supported each other through thick and thin. They share goofy pictures of each other on social media. From shopping, eating and dancing to songs, Deepika and Ranveer reinstate faith in love.

Recently, a video of the couple from their Belgium trip went viral across social media platforms. Ranveer and Deepika were in Belgium in November for their fifth wedding anniversary.

The old video of the same has surfaced on social media

In the video, Deepika is seen walking inside a clothing store Zara. She has held a bunch of clothes on her arm while Ranveer can be seen walking behind her.

Deepika was seen in a black jacket that she paired with blue baggy pants and black boots, and she was holding a pile of clothes in her hand. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is wearing a black overcoat, beige-coloured pants, a black cap, and sunglasses.

While exiting, Ranveer was seen extending his hand towards her to hold her hand. But Deepika didn't hold Ranveer's hand.

Netizens flocked to the comment section and called out Deepika for ignoring Ranveer's kind gesture.

A user wrote, "Notice how she doesn't even grab his hand back.."

Another wrote, "He is reaching for her to hold his hand.."

Ranveer and Deepika appeared on the latest season of Koffee with Karan in its premiere episode and opened up about their love story for the first time.

In the same interview, Deepika said that even though they met other people, they "would just keep coming back to each other."

She said, "I did meet other people, but I wasn't interested or excited by anyone else that I was seeing. In my mind, I was committed to him. So, I would meet other people but at the back of my head, it was like, I am going back to him." Deepika was brutally trolled for her statement.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como.

Work front

Deepika is currently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles. Fighter was released in theatres on January 25.