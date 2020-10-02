Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were recently questioned in the ongoing drugs controversy in the industry. The actresses were grilled for several hours.

In an official statement, Deputy General, Mutha Ashok Jain, addressed the media recently. He revealed that the review of the interrogations and questioning would be produced before the court but they had received substantial evidence.

Amid all this, there are reports of Deepika Padukone being angry with her manager Karishma Prakash after the leaked drugs chat. A Filmibeat report says that Deepika, who shared a great bond with her manager, is now angry with her. The details and extent of what her manager has revealed to the NCB remain unknown.

However, there have been reports claiming that Deepika accepted being the admin of the group on WhatsApp and also denied consuming drugs ever. It is also reported that her manager also denied consuming drugs and revealed that she is quite a health-conscious.

A Rediff report had stated that Deepika and her team of lawyers had prepared for the questioning when she arrived in Mumbai. It also stated that reports of Deepika breaking down and authorities asking her to stop playing "emotional card" was false.

"Deepika may look fragile and delicate and that she needs her man by her side during a crisis but she's a very strong woman. She's capable of handling herself. She had gone through the possible questions at the NCB interrogation with her legal team the night before and she was prepared. It's a very tough situation for Deepika and Ranveer. But to suggest that she would ask her husband to be present during her questioning is way too wimpish a thought to be entertained by Deepika," the report stated.

NCB has revealed that no new summons was sent to the actresses in question and have not even be called for another hearing. It also concluded that the questioning had nothing to do with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint. In his complaint, Sirsa had alleged that Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora were consuming drugs at a party hosted by Karan Johar at his home.