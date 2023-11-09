Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is getting bigger and grander with each passing day. After Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar; two new faces have joined the franchise. After announcing Deepika Padukone in the Singham saga as Shakti Shetty, it is now time for Kareena Kapoor Khan to join the franchise. Kareena will be seen as 'Avni Bajirao Singham'.

Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar go gaga

"Meet the strength behind Singham...Avni Bajirao Singham...We first worked together in 2007...3 blockbusters till now Golmaal Returns Golmaal 3 Singham returns...And now working on our fourth project... Singham Again...16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking," Rohit Shetty wrote while sharing Kareena's look from the film.

"Naari Sita Ka Bhi Roop Hai Aur Durga Ka Bhi... Meet The Most Brutal And Violent Officer Of Our Cop Universe... Shakti Shetty... My Lady Singham... Deepika Padukone," Rohit Shetty had earlier written while sharing Deepika Padukone's first look. Ranveer Singh also shared Kareena's first look and wrote, "Fierce!!! The captivating Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni."

Deepika Padukone's character in Singham Again

Akshay wrote, "Avni Bajirao Singham returns...mess at your own risk!" "Deepika Padukone is all excited for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will be playing the first female cop of the Rohit Shetty Universe and has already started prep work for this action-packed part. Deepika's character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham and has the arc of being Ajay Devgn's sister in the film," a report had earlier stated.