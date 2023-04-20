YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra's mother and late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. She was 74.

Cause of death

As per reports in indianexpress.com, "She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia."

YRF issued a statement and informed that the cremation took place in the morning and would want privacy at this moment.

"With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," read the statement

Pamela Chopra was involved in the music of many films made by YRF

Pamela Chopra was a frequent collaborator with her late husband and often was credited as the writer, costumes designer and singer in some of the popular YRF films. One of her most famous songs was Chandni's 'Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi' and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' where she shared credit with Manpreet Kaur.

This is what daughter-in-law Rani once said about Pamela Chopra

In a recent interview with PTI, Rani Mukerji said, "I truly believe it had to do a lot with Pam Aunty's (Pamela Chopra) influence in his life that drove him to write such beautiful parts for women. I have always been in awe of how he presented his heroines on screen and secretly wished to be the quintessential Yash Chopra heroine."

Fans and fraternity members took to social media and paid heartfelt tribute.

My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji? ?️ Shanti pic.twitter.com/IImLMDT6Q6 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2023