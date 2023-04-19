Pan India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the black outfit at the red-carpet premiere of Citadel in London. The actress, who is headlining Citadel India, was joined by her co-star Varun Dhawan and the directors of the Indian chapter, Raj & DK. Along with Varun Dhawan who is also part of the Citadel India version.

Samantha Ruth- Varun Dhawan gaze into each other's eyes

Varun and Samantha twinned in black and posed candidly for the shutterbugs. Samantha also posed solo. However, Varun and Samantha posed together where the two stars are looking gazing into each other's eyes as Varun held her close as they posed for the paparazzi. Take a look.

Who wore what!

For the special evening, Samantha opted for a black ensemble from the house of Victoria Beckham and paired it up with a fitting black crop top and a matching ankle-length skirt. She paired it with a snake necklace. Varun twinned with her as he opted for a black tee, jacket, and matching pants.

Take a look at the pictures

If Samantha and Varun slayed in black, global icon Priyanka Chopra amped up the glam quotient in a red off-shoulder outfit, looking absolutely breath taking.

At the premiere of her upcoming web series Citadel in London. Priyanka looked stunning in a red bodycon ensemble with a plunging neckline and sported red lipstick.

While her husband Nick Jonas just couldn't take his eyes off her wife. Nick shared a video on his Instagram handle. Sharing a sneak peek of the grand premier, Nick wrote, "Red Dress" and added the track in the background Burnin' Up.

Soon after Nick Jonas shared the video, fans flooded the comment section.

For the unversed, Citadel India is currently in the shoot. The Indian chapter is a branch from the international version starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Meanwhile, Citadel is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. The series is backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo aka The Russo Brothers and is created by David Weil.