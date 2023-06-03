Bollywood diva Malaika Arora often makes heads turn with her bold and sartorial choice of fashion. Being a fitness freak the actress is often spotted going to her gym class or pilates wearing a fit athleisure. In her mid-forties, Malaika is an inspiration for many.

The starlet is often trolled for posting pictures with her boyfriend actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently the actress faced wrath from netizens when she shared a semi-nude picture of her boyfriend Arjun.

Last Sunday, Malaika surprised her fans by sharing a picture of her beau Arjun, relaxing on a couch. However, her photo left viewers in shock as Arjun was seen posing with 'no clothes on' and hiding his modesty with a cushion. "My very own lazy boy," Malaika captioned the post, adding the hashtag 'iykyk'. The photo went viral and in no time and Malaika was trolled mercilessly.

Malaika twins with son Arhaan in black as they head out for dinner

And once again on Friday, when the actress stepped out for dinner with her son Arhaan Khan. The diva was for wearing a black spaghetti strap, deep cut high slight dress. While Arhaan opted for a black t-shirt and denim.

Although they were twinning and winning hearts, Malaika was trolled for wearing a rather bold dress in front of her son.

A user wrote, "Deep neck kuch jada hi deep nahi hote ja raha aaj kal iska." (Her deep neck is way too deep).

Another wrote, "At least dress properly when you are with your son"

The third one wrote, "A mother should never wear such clothes in Infront of the son"

Arjun on Malaika's pregnancy

Malaika's latest spotting with Arhaan comes hours after Arjun Kapoor opened up about how the actress' pregnancy rumours earlier this year affected him. Arjun said, "I think it gets people to pay attention because that's been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings."

"Check with us once in a while if you're going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there, " the actor added.