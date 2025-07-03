'Dedicate it to bright future of India's youth, their aspirations': PM Modi on receiving Ghana's top national honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently honored with Ghana's highest national award, the 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana,' by President John Dramani Mahama. This prestigious accolade was bestowed upon Modi in recognition of his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership." The ceremony, held in Accra, marked a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between India and Ghana, highlighting the deep-rooted connections and shared aspirations of the two nations.

Upon receiving the award, Prime Minister Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people and government of Ghana. He dedicated the honor to the "bright future of Indian youth, their aspirations, India's rich cultural diversity, and the historical ties between India and Ghana." Modi's acceptance speech underscored the importance of the enduring friendship between the two countries, emphasizing the shared democratic values and traditions that continue to nurture their partnership.

In a post on social media platform X, Modi stated, "I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana' upon me. This honor is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity, and the historical ties between India and Ghana. This honor is also a responsibility; to keep working towards stronger India-Ghana friendship. India will always stand with the people of Ghana and continue to contribute as a trusted friend and development partner."

Strengthening India-Ghana Relations

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India echoed Modi's sentiments, describing the honor as a testament to the deep and longstanding ties between India and Ghana. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted, "A testament to the deep and longstanding India-Ghana ties. President @JDMahama conferred upon PM @narendramodi 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the national award of Ghana dedicated the award to the 1.4 billion people of India and the historic and deep-rooted India-Ghana relations. He thanked the government and people of Ghana for this exceptional honor."

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also commented on the award, stating, "Fitting that PM @narendramodi has been conferred with Ghana's national honor -- the 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana'. It is a recognition of his steadfast efforts in strengthening the voice of the Global South. Also a testament to our cooperation and friendship with Ghana."

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ghana is part of a broader diplomatic tour, marking the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades. During his visit, Modi held extensive talks with President Mahama, resulting in the elevation of India-Ghana ties to the level of a comprehensive partnership. The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including cooperation in FinTech, skill development, healthcare, and other sectors.