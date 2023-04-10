At least 40 per cent of nursery schools in Japan failed to meet their April 2023 enrollment quota owing to the fast-shrinking birthrate and consequent decline in demand for childcare, a survey revealed.

Yomiuri Shimbun survey was conducted in February and March on 109 prefectural capitals, government ordinance-designated cities, Tokyo's 23 wards and heartland cities. A total of 103 valid responses were received, according to the Japanese newspaper.

Of the roughly 18,000 nursery schools overseen by 103 local governments, about 6,800 failed to meet their intake quotas in the first round of admission screenings for April, the survey showed.

Apart from the falling birthrate, the lack of childcare workers and parents' preferences for certain facilities are believed to be attributed to the shortfall, it said.

The number of applicants fell 2.3 percent from last year to a total of 286,400. Some 71 municipalities reported a decrease, with 57 citing a "declining preschool population."

When asked what the challenges were regarding capacity issues, 43 municipalities said some nurseries were unable to fulfil their capacity due to a lack of childcare workers.

Japan's birthrate, which has been in decline for five decades, is currently one of the lowest in the world, attributed to the country's aging population, a high cost of living, and a lack of support for families with children.

Japan has one of the oldest populations in the world, with a median age of 48 years. As people age, they are less likely to have children, which has led to a decline in the country's birthrate.

Expensive Cost of Living

Housing, healthcare, and education are all expensive, making it difficult for young couples to afford having children, while many companies in Japan require their employees to work long hours, which can make it difficult for couples to balance work and family life.

Japan also lacks comprehensive support for families with children, such as affordable childcare and parental leave. Without these supports, many couples may choose not to have children, though the Japanese government has introduced various programs to encourage couples to have more children.

(With inputs from agencies)