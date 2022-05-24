The three-member panel constituted to probe an incident in which an alive newborn was declared dead by the hospital authorities, will submit its report on Wednesday to the Director Health Services Jammu.

The Director Health Services on Tuesday constituted a four-member panel to probe a complaint against the Banihal Community Health Centre where a newborn was allegedly wrongly declared dead just after her birth.

Headed by Dr. Sanjay Turkey, Assistant Director (schemes), DHS Jammu, the panel has been asked to submit its report within two days.

"We will submit our report to Director Health Services on Wednesday", Dr. Sanjay Turkey told International Business Times, adding, "I along with other members of the panel reached Banihal today to conduct an inquiry."

Dr. Turkey said that he along with members of the panel met with the family members of the newly born child who was declared dead by the Community Health Centre (CHC) Banihal in Ramban district on Tuesday.

Declared dead by hospital, newborn baby found alive before burial

In a bizarre incident that exposed the casual approach of the health department, a newly born baby was on Monday declared dead at CHC Banihal but was later found to be alive while being taken for burial by family members.

Reports said that the wife of one Basharat Ahmed of Bankoot gave birth to a baby at the hospital. Subsequently, the family was told that she has given birth to a stillborn. The family later took the baby for the burial. A family member, however, noticed the baby moving and alerted others. Immediately, the baby has rushed to the hospital again wherefrom he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

Family members and locals held a protest

Angry over the negligence, the baby's family members staged a demonstration outside the hospital. Taking note of the incident, the authorities have suspended two employees following a protest by the family who was joined by locals outside the CHC Banihal.

A police party headed by SHO Banihal Muneer Khan reached the protest spot and pacified the protesters with the assurance that action, as warranted under the law, will be taken against whosoever found culpable for the dereliction.

Sumina begum, Junior Staff Nurse, and Hajara Begum sweeper working in the gynae section of the CHC Banihal are placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Three-member inquiry panel constituted

Director Health Services, Jammu, Saleem-ur-Rehman took the incident seriously and constituted a four-member committee and asked to submit its report within two days.

The other members of the committee include Jyoti Bahu, Bio-Medical Waste Management Nodal Officer DHS Jammu, Ramban District Hospital Pediatrician Narinder, and Ramban District Hospital Gynecologist Shabir.

The baby was admitted to the government-run super-specialty G B Pant children's hospital in Srinagar Monday, after being referred from the Banihal hospital.