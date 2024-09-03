Actor Jayasurya has revealed that he has taken legal route against the two #metoo cases levelled against him. Jayasurya took to social media to thank those who stood by him during the tough time. He also thanked everyone who wished him on his birthday and added that due to personal commitments he and the family have been in America.

Jayasurya calls allegations 'false'

Jayasurya wrote that the allegations shattered him, his family and the close one. But, he has now decided to deal with it legally. He also called the #metoo allegations against him 'false'. "To all of you who have wished me on my birthday today, to all of you who are extending your support and standing by me, thank you. Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me," he wrote.

To take legal route

"Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close. I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case. False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself," he further added.

He also emphasized on how truth always prevails but lies move faster. He mentioned that he would get back to the country soon and that the legal proceedings will continue to prove him innocent. He also expressed his faith in the judicial system and also thanked people accusing him and slamming of making his birthday the most 'painful' one.